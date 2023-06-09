Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jun. 9

Introducing today’s contestants:

Tim, a communications consultant, grew up on a not-so-magical Christmas tree farm;

Vickie, a retired postmaster, is a pro runner after having won $200 for coming in last; and

Suresh, a networking engineer, whose childhood geography training has proven helpful. Suresh is a three-day champ with winnings of $38,199.

Jeopardy!

STATE HOLIDAYS // PETS ON FILM // DIASPORA // CLASSIC TOYS & GAMES // QUICK BOOKS // RETRONYMS

DD1 – $1,000 – PETS ON FILM – The title of this 2003 film about a big dog is also a symphony that premiered in 1808 in Vienna (Tim lost $1,000 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Suresh $3,200, Vickie -$400, Tim -$400.

Scores going into DJ: Suresh $4,800, Vickie $600, Tim $1,200.

Double Jeopardy!

AROUND THE WORLD // STARTS WITH “W” // EPONYMOUS SCIENCE // WITH THIS RING // TV: WHO SAID IT // A EURO LEADER PASS

DD2 – $1,200 – AROUND THE WORLD – In 1898 the Rough Riders charged up Kettle Hill I as well as this more famous one in Cuba (Tim dropped the table limit of $2,000.)

DD3 – $2,000 – A EURO LEADER PASS – “Leaving”, a 2008 tragicomedy by him, was his first play in more than 20 years & drew from his time as Czech Republic president (Suresh lost $1,000 from his score of $15,200 vs. $4,400 for Tim.)

Suresh opened a substantial lead in DJ, found DD3 and chose to go small, which proved to be the right move as he missed but still was comfortably ahead into FJ at $15,800 vs. $7,200 for Tim and $3,800 for Vickie.

Final Jeopardy!

BRITISH NOVELS – Midway through this 1928 novel, the title character briefly takes “their” instead of his or her

Only Vickie was correct on FJ. Suresh stood pat to win with $15,800 for a four-day total of $53,999.

Final scores: Suresh $15,800, Vickie $7,595, Tim $6,694.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the toy that uses a 25-watt bulb, colored plastic pegs & black construction paper to make an illuminated picture is Lite-Brite.

One more thing: Not counting the two DDs he missed, Tim had six incorrect responses worth $3,000. If he could have avoided half of those, he likely would have kept the game alive into FJ, although it wouldn’t have changed the outcome.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Beethoven’s 5th”? DD2 – What is San Juan Hill? DD3 – Who was Havel? FJ – What is “Orlando”?

