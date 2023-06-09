Friday New Music 6/9

Hello! It’s Friday! There’s new music! The date is funny! There’s… a ton of stuff to listen to today. There’s a new Janelle Monae album out, a new Christine & the Queens album, a new Jenny Lewis… there’s this feeble little horse album that’s getting buzz I wanna hear, a new Squid who I haven’t gotten into yet… uh lets see… new Dream Wifeand a new This is Is the Kit too. Wheh.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— Adam Green – Friends of Mine (20th Anniversary Edition)
— aja monet – when poems do what they do
— Albert Ayler – In Greenwich Village (Vinyl Reissue)
— Alice Cooper – Killer (Deluxe Edition)
— Alice Cooper – School’s Out (Deluxe Edition)
— Amaarae – Fountain Baby
— Andy Stack (of Wye Oak) and Jay Hammond – Inter Personal
— Ane Díaz – Despechada
— Anna St. Louis – In the Air
— Bell Witch – Future’s Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate (Physical Release)
— Bendik Giske – Bendik Giske
— Benny Sings – Southern Skies
— Big Blood – First Aid Kit
— Black Rainbows – Superskull
— BLK ODYSSY – DIAMONDS & FREAKS
— Boldy James – Prisoner of Circumstance EP
— The Boo Radleys – EIGHT
— Braxe + Falcon – Step By Step Remixes
— Brooke Eden – Outlaw Love EP
— BUSH – The Art of Survival (Deluxe Edition)
— Byard Lancaster – It’s Not Up to Us (Vinyl Reissue)
— Chase Matthew – Come Get Your Memory
— Christine and the Queens – PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE
— Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen (of Grizzly Bear) – Past Lives (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Colby Acuff – Western White Pines
— Conor Maynard – +11 Hours
— Cooper Wolken – Chapters
— Crashing Wayward – Listen!
— Curtis Waters – Bad Son
— Dan Webb – Sunshine/Dialogue
— Darkside – Live at Spiral House
— Dead Quiet – IV
— decker. – Ouroboros
— The Defiants – Drive
— Dominic Sen – Apparition
— Dream Wife – Social Lubrication
— Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood – Jarak Qaribak
— Emotional Oranges – Still Emo
— Extreme – Six
— feeble little horse – Girl with Fish
— Flawes – One Step Back, Two Steps Forward
— Future Utopia – We Were We Still Are EP
— GELD – Currency // Castration
— George FitzGerald – Not As I EP
— Godflesh – PURGE
— Hak Baker – Worlds End FM
— headboy – Was It What You Thought
— The High Water Marks – Your Next Wolf
— J Hacha De Zola – Without A Tribe
— James – Be Opened By the Wonderful (40 Years Orchestrated)
— Janelle Monaé – The Age of Pleasure
— Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit – Weathervanes
— Jayda G – Guy
— Jeff Clarke (of Black Lips) – Locust
— Jenny Lewis – Joy’All
— Jeremy Zucker – is nothing sacred? EP
— Jess Williamson – Time Ain’t Accidental
— Jimmy Whispers – The Search For God
— Johnny the Boy – You
— Keaton Henson – House Party
— King Krule – Space Heavy
— Laura Cantrell – Just Like A Rose: The Anniversary Sessions
— Legss – Fester EP
— Lightning Dust – Nostalgia Killer
— Lil Wayne – Tha Carter III (Deluxe Edition) (Vinyl Release)
— lophiile – The Good Days Between
— Lontalius – Life on the Edge of You
— Love and Rockets – Hot Trip to Heaven (Vinyl Reissue)
— Love and Rockets – My Sweet Twin
— Love and Rockets – Sweet F. A. (Vinyl Reissue)
— Luke Sital-Singh – Strange Weather EP
— Lunch Money Life – The God Phone
— Maps – Counter Mixes
— Michael David – Talking Book World EP
— My Morning Jacket – MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome)
— Niall Horan – The Show
— Nicholas Allbrook – Manganese
— Noah Kahan – Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever)
— Nora Stanley & Benny Bock – Assembling
— Odonis Odonis – Icon EP
— Olof Dreijer (of The Knife) + Mt Sims – Souvenir
— Otis Redding – Otis Forever: The Albums & Singles (1968-1970)
— Pantayo – Ang Pagdaloy
— Public Body – Big Mess
— Queen of Swords – Year 8
— Rammstein – Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition
— Ray Adler – II
— Rise to Fall – The Fifth Dimension
— Rob Grant – Lost At Sea
— Sarah Kinsley – Ascension EP
— SB19 – PAGTATAG! EP
— Scar Symmetry – The Singularity (Phase II – Xenotaph)
— Sivu – Wild Horse Running
— Sonny Sharrock – Black Woman (Vinyl Reissue)
— Squid – O Monolith
— Statik Selektah – Round Trip
— Stellar Circuits – Sight to Sound
— Sumbuck (Caamp’s Taylor Meier) – Lucky
— TEKE::TEKE – Hagata
— This Is The Kit – Careful of Your Keepers
— The Vamps – Meet the Vamps (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5 (Music From The Amazon Original Series)
— The View – Exorcism of Youth
— Wombo – Slab EP
— Youth Lagoon – Heaven Is a Junkyard
— Zylva – Poems from the Dark