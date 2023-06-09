Friday New Music 6/9

Hello! It’s Friday! There’s new music! The date is funny! There’s… a ton of stuff to listen to today. There’s a new Janelle Monae album out, a new Christine & the Queens album, a new Jenny Lewis… there’s this feeble little horse album that’s getting buzz I wanna hear, a new Squid who I haven’t gotten into yet… uh lets see… new Dream Wifeand a new This is Is the Kit too. Wheh.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Adam Green – Friends of Mine (20th Anniversary Edition)

— aja monet – when poems do what they do

— Albert Ayler – In Greenwich Village (Vinyl Reissue)

— Alice Cooper – Killer (Deluxe Edition)

— Alice Cooper – School’s Out (Deluxe Edition)

— Amaarae – Fountain Baby

— Andy Stack (of Wye Oak) and Jay Hammond – Inter Personal

— Ane Díaz – Despechada

— Anna St. Louis – In the Air

— Bell Witch – Future’s Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate (Physical Release)

— Bendik Giske – Bendik Giske

— Benny Sings – Southern Skies

— Big Blood – First Aid Kit

— Black Rainbows – Superskull

— BLK ODYSSY – DIAMONDS & FREAKS

— Boldy James – Prisoner of Circumstance EP

— The Boo Radleys – EIGHT

— Braxe + Falcon – Step By Step Remixes

— Brooke Eden – Outlaw Love EP

— BUSH – The Art of Survival (Deluxe Edition)

— Byard Lancaster – It’s Not Up to Us (Vinyl Reissue)

— Chase Matthew – Come Get Your Memory

— Christine and the Queens – PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE

— Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen (of Grizzly Bear) – Past Lives (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Colby Acuff – Western White Pines

— Conor Maynard – +11 Hours

— Cooper Wolken – Chapters

— Crashing Wayward – Listen!

— Curtis Waters – Bad Son

— Dan Webb – Sunshine/Dialogue

— Darkside – Live at Spiral House

— Dead Quiet – IV

— decker. – Ouroboros

— The Defiants – Drive

— Dominic Sen – Apparition

— Dream Wife – Social Lubrication

— Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood – Jarak Qaribak

— Emotional Oranges – Still Emo

— Extreme – Six

— feeble little horse – Girl with Fish

— Flawes – One Step Back, Two Steps Forward

— Future Utopia – We Were We Still Are EP

— GELD – Currency // Castration

— George FitzGerald – Not As I EP

— Godflesh – PURGE

— Hak Baker – Worlds End FM

— headboy – Was It What You Thought

— The High Water Marks – Your Next Wolf

— J Hacha De Zola – Without A Tribe

— James – Be Opened By the Wonderful (40 Years Orchestrated)

— Janelle Monaé – The Age of Pleasure

— Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit – Weathervanes

— Jayda G – Guy

— Jeff Clarke (of Black Lips) – Locust

— Jenny Lewis – Joy’All

— Jeremy Zucker – is nothing sacred? EP

— Jess Williamson – Time Ain’t Accidental

— Jimmy Whispers – The Search For God

— Johnny the Boy – You

— Keaton Henson – House Party

— King Krule – Space Heavy

— Laura Cantrell – Just Like A Rose: The Anniversary Sessions

— Legss – Fester EP

— Lightning Dust – Nostalgia Killer

— Lil Wayne – Tha Carter III (Deluxe Edition) (Vinyl Release)

— lophiile – The Good Days Between

— Lontalius – Life on the Edge of You

— Love and Rockets – Hot Trip to Heaven (Vinyl Reissue)

— Love and Rockets – My Sweet Twin

— Love and Rockets – Sweet F. A. (Vinyl Reissue)

— Luke Sital-Singh – Strange Weather EP

— Lunch Money Life – The God Phone

— Maps – Counter Mixes

— Michael David – Talking Book World EP

— My Morning Jacket – MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome)

— Niall Horan – The Show

— Nicholas Allbrook – Manganese

— Noah Kahan – Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever)

— Nora Stanley & Benny Bock – Assembling

— Odonis Odonis – Icon EP

— Olof Dreijer (of The Knife) + Mt Sims – Souvenir

— Otis Redding – Otis Forever: The Albums & Singles (1968-1970)

— Pantayo – Ang Pagdaloy

— Public Body – Big Mess

— Queen of Swords – Year 8

— Rammstein – Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition

— Ray Adler – II

— Rise to Fall – The Fifth Dimension

— Rob Grant – Lost At Sea

— Sarah Kinsley – Ascension EP

— SB19 – PAGTATAG! EP

— Scar Symmetry – The Singularity (Phase II – Xenotaph)

— Sivu – Wild Horse Running

— Sonny Sharrock – Black Woman (Vinyl Reissue)

— Squid – O Monolith

— Statik Selektah – Round Trip

— Stellar Circuits – Sight to Sound

— Sumbuck (Caamp’s Taylor Meier) – Lucky

— TEKE::TEKE – Hagata

— This Is The Kit – Careful of Your Keepers

— The Vamps – Meet the Vamps (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5 (Music From The Amazon Original Series)

— The View – Exorcism of Youth

— Wombo – Slab EP

— Youth Lagoon – Heaven Is a Junkyard

— Zylva – Poems from the Dark

