Happy 60th Anniversary to the Doom Patrol! The iconic group made their debut in June 1963. They have had many strange adventures together over the years and today we will discuss your favorite comic runs, favorite members, and their live action TV series.

It’s going get a bit fun and weird today so strap in as we start the Chat!

Thanks for stopping by and be sure to check out the Weekly Comics Thread and the Iron Age Podcast.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...