Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (June 7, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I had something else in mind for today’s header, but that’s going to have to wait because I just read the greatest news ever: Megumi Morino’s A Condition Called Love (Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai) anime has been announced for 2024!!! This story is seriously perfect. I don’t know how else to describe it. When I read the first volume, I was so captivated and in love with the characters and found myself rooting for their happiness as they struggled with their feelings and tried to understand one another. Megumi Morino puts so much care and consideration into these characters, not judging them or condemning them for the mistakes they make along the way (but not letting them off the hook either), just allowing them live and grow with each experience. As you spend time with Hotaru and Hananoi (and all the side characters too! they’re so great!) you quickly see that you’re experiencing something special. I can’t wait for more people to have the chance to experience this beautiful story about two people learning what love is, figuring out how to have a healthy relationship one step at a time, and growing and evolving to expand their horizons and their love for others and themselves.

Key Visual! It’s real! It’s happening! <3 I’m literally crying over here, so happy!

If I have at all peaked your interest, consider starting the manga because it is so amazing and beautifully drawn. I’m not very good at describing things I love, so if I’m not convincing you with my overly enthusiastic rambling, then maybe Colleen’s video on the series will be more persuasive.

Anyway…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

