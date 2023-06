Pong Krell was a male Besalisk (same species as Dexter Jettster) Jedi Master who served as a General during the Clone Wars. After receiving a troubling Force Vision of the Republic’s fall, he defected to the Sith and began trying to sabotage the Republic war effort. After killing many clone soldiers, he was eventually captured and terminated with extreme prejudice. His last words were “The horror, the horror”.

