Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Collette, a middle school math teacher, whose tattoo caused controversy at Spa World;

Kristine, a human rights lawyer, does legal aid for refugees; and

Suresh, a networking engineer, worked on a Taj Mahal Lego set. Suresh is a one-day champ with winnings of $10,600.

Jeopardy!

INTO THE WOODS // COMPANY // FOLLIES // A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC // PASSION // MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

DD1 – $400 – A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC – Chopin was a master of these meditative piano pieces, a French word meaning “of the night” (Kristine lost $1,600 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Suresh $2,400, Kristine $600, Collette $2,400.

Scores going into DJ: Suresh $5,800, Kristine $800, Collette $3,600.

Double Jeopardy!

ASTRONOMICAL ANAGRAMS // JOIN THE CLUB // THE PRESIDENTIAL LINE OF SUCCESSION, TODAY // ETYMOLOGY // A NOVEL CHARACTER BREAKDOWN // A 90s KID

DD2 – $1,600 – ETYMOLOGY – This holiday gets its name because it falls on the 50th day — nowadays, the 50th day of the Easter season (Collette lost $2,500 from her total of $4,800.)

DD3 – $800 – ASTRONOMICAL ANAGRAMS – In 1054 one happened in Taurus: RAVEN SOUP (Kristine added $2,500 to her score of $4,000 vs. $6,600 for Suresh.)

Tough game in which a correct response to DD3 moved Kristine close to Suresh, after which she was able to take the lead into FJ at $8,500 vs. $7,000 for Suresh and $3,500 for Collette.

Final Jeopardy!

EUROPEAN COUNTRIES – Of all the nations that border Italy, the one that didn’t exist in 1990

Only Kristine was incorrect on FJ, as Suresh took the win by adding $3,499 for a $10,499 victory and a two-day total of $21,099.

Final scores: Suresh $10,499, Kristine $2,999, Collette $6,999.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Plenty to choose from, I’ll go with no one getting the (Oliver) Twisted old man who managed the Artful Dodger being Fagin.

FJ wagering strategy: Suresh had exactly double of Collette’s score, but instead of betting $1, he went for the largest amount he could while still forcing Collette to be correct to have a chance to pass him. Meanwhile, Collette bet it all except $1, so if Suresh had bet $1 and missed, there would have been a tiebreaker clue.

Mayim’s musings: In what was probably a free endorsement, Mayim shared that DoorDash “changed my life”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are nocturnes? DD2 – What is Pentecost? DD3 – What is supernova? FJ – What is Slovenia?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...