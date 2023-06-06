Games

Triviacados: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?

Quiz Type: Classic

Quiz Notes:

  • The country must contain a region that meets the qualifications for a desert climate according to Group BW of the Köppen Climate Classification System. The desert region need not be large to qualify.
Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.