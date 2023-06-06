Robert Englund Night Thread (06/06)

Today is the birthday of actor Robert Englund. I remember first seeing him on the scifi series V. It’s his turn as Freddy Krueger that still haunts my dreams. Mr. Englund’s illustrious career is being honored with the documentary Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares, which is being released today on digital platforms and Screambox.

Something to Discuss – Besides the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, what is your favorite movie or TV series featuring Robert Englund?

