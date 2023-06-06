Creative Endeavors Goes A Little Off Script

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below. Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Photos from my recent road trip! Last week I took a road trip to visit family in Illinois, and took quite a few pictures along the way. I didn’t really see anything too exotic, but got some good photos at my Aunt and Uncle’s Farm. On the way back we stopped by the New York Botanical Gardens in the Bronx, and got some good snaps there.

Red-eared Slider in Illinois Eastern Bluebird in Illinois Cows in Illinois Kitty in Illinois Wild Flower in Illinois Green Frog in New York Flower in New York Tadpoles in New York Flowers in New York Northern Mockingbird in New York

