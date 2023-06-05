The Avocado User Survey 2023

Hi Avocados!

Thanks everyone for your input on the development of this survey! Now the moment you all some of you have been dreading waiting for: filling it out! Just click this handy link to get started!

https://forms.gle/88ugUdkkrFsvUNCW6

Brief notes: you do have to log in to Google in order to respond. This prevents duplicate responses. However, I will not see your email address or IP address or any other information about you. The survey is anonymous.

Also, every question is optional. If you don’t want to answer one or more of the questions, feel free to skip it. If you feel a question doesn’t apply to you and you’re not sure how to answer, skip it. I won’t be insulted, I promise

Please use the comments on this post to let me know if you have any issues with the survey – notice misspellings or egregious errors, or think something important was left off.

You will have one month to fill out the survey. Responses will close on July 5. This is so that infrequent visitors have a chance to see and respond if they’d like to.

After that, it will probably take a few weeks for the responses to be analyzed, and that’s another thing I’d like to use this comment section for: what kind of data analysis would you like to see? If there’s a correlation between how many librarians prefer pizza on pineapple, or how many teachers prefer to ride the bus? Throw it out and I’ll see what I can do, with the caveat, of course, that we may not have enough data to make it a meaningful analysis (like not enough people identify their profession as librarian, for example)

Thanks again for everyone who’s helped in design process, and for everyone who is participating! I hope this is a fun exercise in knowing ourselves and knowing who makes up The Avocado.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...