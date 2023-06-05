Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jun. 5

Here are today’s contestants:

Annabelle, a graduate student, shared a Boston summer with Eugene O’Neill’s ghost;

Harrison, a marketing coordinator, is engaged and hopes to win some wedding money; and

Jared, a quality control specialist, has two cats to which he is allergic. Jared is a two-day champ with winnings of $38,601.

Jeopardy!

CLASSIC CHILDREN’S BOOKS // THE PHILIPPINES // TASK: FORCE // IT’S ALSO A BOAT // THE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM // “G”EOGRAPHY

DD1 – $600 – CLASSIC CHILDREN’S BOOKS – A line in this book says, “Take my apples, boy, and sell them in the city. Then you will have money and you will be happy” (Jared won $1,000 on the first clue of the game.)

Scores at first break: Jared $3,200, Harrison $600, Annabelle $0.

Scores going into DJ: Jared $5,000, Harrison $2,000, Annabelle $1,600.

Double Jeopardy!

CITY HAPPENINGS // FIRST & LAST NAME’S THE SAME // MYTHOLOGY // MOVIE CONTINENTS // THE SCIENCE OF POETRY // 4, 4

DD2 – $1,200 – MYTHOLOGY – As the fish-hook of this demigod was used to help form Hawaii’s islands, the least folks could do was name one after him (Jared added $3,000 to his total of $9,800 vs. $3,600 for Harrison.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE SCIENCE OF POETRY – In a 1920s limerick, “There was a young lady named Bright/whose speed was far” these three words; she gets back home before she left (Jared added $2,000 to his score of $19,200 vs. $10,000 for Harrison.)

Jared found all three DDs and was correct on all of them, which was important as he needed them to put the game away, entering FJ at $19,600 vs. $8,800 for Harrison and $2,400 for Annabelle.

Final Jeopardy!

ACRONYMS – It was originally a code word used by telegraph operators; Barack Obama used it in his twitter handle

Only Jared was incorrect on FJ, so finding and converting on DD3 was key to his victory. Jared dropped $1,999 to win with $17,601 for a three-day total of $56,202.

Final scores: Jared $17,601, Harrison $12,700, Annabelle $4,795.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In TASK: FORCE, no one knew the French term for a clause in a contract protecting one or both parties from an act of God is force mejeure.

Clue selection strategy: Late in DJ, Jared’s opponents made selections from the category where DD2 had already been found, while THE SCIENCE OF POETRY remained untouched. Jared went on to regain control and find DD3, which helped him put the game out of reach.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Giving Tree”? DD2 – Who is Maui? DD3 – What is “faster than light”? FJ – What is POTUS?

