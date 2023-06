Before creating The Muppet Show, Jim Henson broke out on TV with six-second Wilkins Coffee commercials. Wilkins advertises Wilkins Coffee, Wontkins won’t drink Wilkins Coffee, and Wilkins kills or injures him as a result. Sometimes a cruel twist of fate gets Wontkins instead, but things usually don’t turn out great for him. Watch them here and have a good day.

