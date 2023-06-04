Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Gets Box Office Win

The weekend totals for June 2nd through June 4th, 2023 estimates are in.

1) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony) 4,313 theaters, Fri $51.8M, Sat $37.4M Sun $31.25M 3-day $120.5M/Wk 1

2.) The Little Mermaid (Dis) 4,320 theaters, Fri $11.8M (-69%) Sat $16.2M Sun $12.6M 3 day $40.6M (-57%) Total $186.2M/Wk 2

3.) The Boogeyman (20th/Dis) 3,205 theaters, Fri $4.8M, Sat $4.4M Sun $3.1m 3-day $12.3M/Wk 1

4.) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Dis) 3,580 (-360) theaters, Fri $2.9M (-48%), Sat $4.4M Sun $2.9M 3-day $10.2M (-51%) Total $322.7M/ Wk 5

5.) Fast X (Uni) 3,467 (-621) theaters Fri $2.6M (-59%) Sat $3.8M Sun $2.7M 3-day $9.2M (-60%) Total $128.4M/ Wk 3

6.) Super Mario Bros (Uni) 2,344 (-804) theaters, Fri $940K Sat $1.38M Sun $1M 3-day $3.35M (-48%), Total $566.2M/Wk 9

7.) About My Father (LG) 2,464 theaters, Fri $576K, Sat $883K Sun $641K 3-day $2.1M (-51%), Total $8.8M/Wk 2

8.) The Machine (Sony/Leg) 2,409 theaters, Fri $535K (-76%), Sat $700K Sun $515K 3 day $1.75M (-65%) Total $8.7M/ Wk 2

9.) SUGA-Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ in Japan: Live VI (Fathom) Sat $1.24M/Wk 1

10.) You Hurt My Feelings (A24) 912 theaters Fri $195,7K (-59%) Sat $318K Sun $255K 3-day $769K (-45%), Total $3/Wk 2

