“I’ll have the usual.” Sunday Food Thread 6/4

When you go out to eat is there a particular dish that you’ll always order if it’s on the menu? Something that your close friends/significant other/family will think of you as soon as they hear a particular dish mentioned?

When I was thinking about this the dishes that started coming to mind were what my friends and family go for more than myself. My wife will almost always get a feta or Greek omelet if we’re out to breakfast at a new place. Youngest son will order any kind of seafood soup if he sees that on the menu and the oldest is always up for Japanese food. I’ll have to ask them what food they associate with me.

Header is from Moon’s Sandwich Shop in Chicago, a bit west of the old Stadium (which some call the United Center today).

