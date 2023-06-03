Public Domain Theater: Too Late for Tears (& “Daffy’s Southern Exposure”)

Welcome to Public Domain Theater, your home for the wonderful world of films that have (in the United States, at least) fallen into the public domain, and are free for everyone to see!

This time around, we have a nifty little film noir for you. Too Late for Tears begins when an ordinary couple suddenly has a bag full of ill-gotten money fall into their laps – literally, someone tosses it into their convertible as they drive by. The husband wants to turn the money over to the authorities, but the wife quickly discovers that their true calling is as a femme fatale, and will do anything to hold onto that loot, setting them on a path of blackmail, seduction, and murder.

It’s not one of the famous noirs like Double Indemnity or The Maltese Falcon, but in my opinion, it stands shoulder to shoulder with any of ’em. Moody direction, a great star performance from Lizabeth Scott, and a plot full of twists, deceptions, and surprising moments of humanity: just a wonderful little crime drama.

But femme fatales aren’t the only ones brought low by their own greed. For our animated short, we return to that madcap fowl Daffy Duck in “Daffy’s Southern Exposure”. Deciding not to fly south for the winter so they can have the lake all to themself, Daffy soon learns there’s good reason the other ducks all skedaddle each winter (as they tell Daffy, “You’ll be sorrrrrrrrrry!“) It’s a Looney Tunes cartoon – do I even need to tell you that hijinks ensue?

So whether you’re interest in deadly dames or daffy ducks, come on by Public Domain Theater and give these films a gander!

Opening Cartoon:

Feature Presentation:

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...