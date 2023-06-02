Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jun. 2

Introducing today’s contestants:

Sylvia, a marketing manager, has been singing in choirs for 40 years;

Jong, a retired software developer, visited all seven continents; and

Jared, a quality control specialist, collects sports souvenirs. Jared is a one-day champ with winnings of $14,000.

Jeopardy!

YOU HAVE SELECTED REGICIDE // OHIO GEOGRAPHY // STATE OF THE UNION// THEIR MIDDLE INITIAL // SPORTS STARS CALLING IT QUITS // INTERNAL ORGANS (& OTHER BODY PARTS)

DD1 – $800 – OHIO GEOGRAPHY – Once home to several tire companies, this city takes its name from the Greek for “highest point” (Jared dropped $3,000 from his leading score of $6,000.)

Scores at first break: Jared $5,000, Jong $2,200, Sylvia $1,400.

Scores going into DJ: Jared $4,200, Jong $2,400, Sylvia $2,400.

Double Jeopardy!

INVENTORS & INVENTIONS // WOMEN AUTHORS // STATE OF THE UNION // IT’S A FACT // ANIMAL ROCK // WORDS ENDING IN “Y”

DD2 – $1,200 – WOMEN AUTHORS – After the success of this classic about Francie Nolan & her impoverished New York family, Betty Smith co-wrote a musical based on it (Sylvia added $1,500 to her total of $8,000 vs. $9,800 for Jared.)

DD3 – $1,200 – WORDS ENDING IN “Y” – It’s the branch of a government that oversees the application of laws (Jared added $2,000 to his score of $14,600 vs. $9,500 for Sylvia.)

Jared took command early, Sylvia got very close to Jared’s lead on DD2, then he drew off again with the clear advantage into FJ at $20,600 vs. $12,300 for Sylvia and $2,400 for Jong.

Final Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY AMERICA – In bold letters, it was the 2-word historic N.Y. Times headline for August 9, 1974, followed by “He urges a time of ‘healing’”

Only Jared was correct on FJ, adding $4,001 to win with $24,601 for a two-day total of $38,601.

Final scores: Jared $24,601, Jong $400, Sylvia $3,999.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the state where Jim Thorpe was married is Pennsylvania.

Category reference dept.: From a recorded telephone message on “The Simpsons”: “You have selected REGICIDE. If you know the name of the king or queen being murdered, press ONE.”

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Akron? DD2 – What is “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn”? DD3 – What is judiciary? FJ – What is “Nixon Resigns”?

