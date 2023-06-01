Junebug Day Thread (June 1, 2023)

There are several varieties of insect which may be referred to as “June bugs” or “June beetles.” Merriam-Webster points to the scarab beetle subfamily melolonthinae1 in particular but I decided to focus on a species from outside that group, Cotinis nitida, for the purpose of images because of their very pretty metallic green and gold colors.

(Any entomologist-ocados out there, please correct me if I’ve picked the wrong bugs.)

IMAGE CREDIT: Rhododendrites

Bonus: There is a practice among Beatles fans of assembling unofficial “Green Album” playlists as supplements to the classic Red and Blue greatest hits collections. I found at least four different versions (different date ranges, e.g. ‘1971-1975’) all with customized cover art. Very cool.

With that, best wishes for everyone’s month of June to be off to a good start! 🪲

[HEADER IMAGE CREDIT: Judy Gallagher]

