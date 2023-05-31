The Replacements Song Tournament: Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!
Match 1: “Unsatisfied” (23) vs “Skyway” (5)
Match 2: “I Will Dare” (21) vs. “Little Mascara” (8)
Match 3: “Bastards of Young” (28) vs. “Favorite Thing” (3)
Match 4: “Left of the Dial” (26) vs. “Achin’ to Be” (2)
Match 5: “Androgynous” (21) vs. “Never Mind” (10)
Match 6: “Can’t Hardly Wait” (Pleased to Meet Me version) (24) vs. “Hold My Life” (6)
Match 7: “Alex Chilton” (27) vs. “Color Me Impressed” (4)
Match 8: “Kiss Me on the Bus” (17) vs. “Within Your Reach” (11)
Some sweet stats:
Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Kiss Me on the Bus” (17) against “Within Your Reach” (15), also the song with the most votes to be eliminated.
Biggest beatdown – “Bastards of Young” (28) beat “Favorite Thing” (3) by a whopping 25 votes.
Voting end 2 June, 10 PM EDT