The Replacements Song Tournament: Quarter-Finals

Songs Match 1: “Unsatisfied” (23) vs “Skyway” (5)

Match 2: “I Will Dare” (21) vs. “Little Mascara” (8)

Match 3: “Bastards of Young” (28) vs. “Favorite Thing” (3)

Match 4: “Left of the Dial” (26) vs. “Achin’ to Be” (2)

Match 5: “Androgynous” (21) vs. “Never Mind” (10)

Match 6: “Can’t Hardly Wait” (Pleased to Meet Me version) (24) vs. “Hold My Life” (6)

Match 7: “Alex Chilton” (27) vs. “Color Me Impressed” (4)

Match 8: “Kiss Me on the Bus” (17) vs. “Within Your Reach” (11) [collapse]

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Kiss Me on the Bus” (17) against “Within Your Reach” (15), also the song with the most votes to be eliminated.

Biggest beatdown – “Bastards of Young” (28) beat “Favorite Thing” (3) by a whopping 25 votes.

