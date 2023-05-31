The Book Nook Is Pleasantly Surprised (5/31)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

We’ve all had to read a book we didn’t look forward to, for classes or other reasons. That’s why this week we get to talk about those titles, so that others who may have skipped those books altogether, might want to read it anyway. Thanks to Ice Cream Planet for the prompt, what book that you expected to be awful ended up being pretty damn good?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...