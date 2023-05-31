Jeopardy! recap for Wed., May 31

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Lisa, a middle school English teacher, goes to summer camp every year;

Kyle, a library branch manager, became a father and started a new job on the same day; and

Ilhana, an investment associate, was again part of a Model UN team. Ilhana is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,400.

Jeopardy!

COUNTRIES IN SHORT // 8-LETTER WORDS // THE NATURAL ORDER // AROUND THE USA // DUDE, HERE’S YOUR CAR // ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

DD1 – $1,000 – DUDE, HERE’S YOUR CAR – Lamborghini’s Sesto Elemento was named for its pioneering use of this, from which much of the car is made (Ilhana lost $2,200 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Ilhana $0, Kyle -$200, Lisa -$200.

Scores going into DJ: Ilhana $1,800, Kyle $2,200, Lisa -$600.

Double Jeopardy!

PRESIDENTIAL DOIN’S // NUMERICAL LITERATURE // LANDMARKS OF GREAT BRITAIN // FAMOUS SIBLINGS // BARRIERS & DIVIDERS // “V”ERBS

DD2 – $1,600 – LANDMARKS OF GREAT BRITAIN – It’s been peering down on the capital from its 32 rotating capsules for 2 decades (Kyle added $2,000 to his total of $3,800 vs. $2,600 for Ilhana.)

DD3 – $2,000 – “V”ERBS – From Latin for “love”, it means to regard with devotion or reverence (Ilhana added $3,000 to her score of $7,000 vs. $10,200 for Kyle.)

Ilhana moved close to Kyle’s lead on DD3, then an $800 swing on a top-row clue that Kyle missed and Ilhana picked up made the difference into FJ, with Ilhana at $10,400, Kyle with $10,200 and Lisa at $4,600.

Final Jeopardy!

SPORTS & THE MOVIES – A Geena Davis Institute study found shortly after a 2012 franchise film’s release, women’s participation in this sport rose 105%

For the second straight game, rveryone was incorrect on FJ. Ilhana chose to wager $0 from the lead, winning with $10,400 for a two-day total of $30,800.

Final scores: Ilhana $10,400, Kyle $400, Lisa $1.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could name “Less Than Zero” author Bret Easton Ellis.

DD wagering strategy: Ilhana’s bet on DD3 of $3,000 left her just $200 short of Kyle’s lead, so that late in the game, a larger wager that would have put her in first by a clear margin if correct would have been the better play.

FJ wagering strategy: One approach Kyle could have taken was a bet of $201, which would lock out Lisa and if correct, force a correct response and non-zero wager from Ilhana to beat him. Instead, Kyle chose to ignore Lisa, and bet as much as he could to finish ahead of Ilhana if they both missed and Ilhana made the expected cover wager of $10,001 (which of course she didn’t).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is carbon? DD2 – What is London Eye? DD3 – What is venerate? FJ – What is archery?

