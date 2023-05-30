Writing Discussion Thread – Publishing

What This Thread is for:
– talk about what you’re writing
– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)
– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work
– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through
– brainstorm ideas
– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited
What we’re not doing
-writing prompts
– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that
Optional discussion topic: Publishing
for some of us, this is a distant maybe of a dream, and others of us are accomplished novelists. What are your thoughts on the publishing process? Any helpful hints from the seasoned professionals?