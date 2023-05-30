Ruber Day Thread

Finding Nemo opened on this day 20 years ago. It’s a great movie. Anyway, here’s more Quest for Camelot…

I suppose I should still talk about how much money Funding Nemo made. It made a lot of it. But nah. Here’s more Ruber!



Yes, yes. Finding Bingo did win an Oscar. I could talk about that. Anyway, here’s more Camelot!

I mean, Finding Elmo was a really big deal. Like, huge. That really is what today’s OT should be about. On that note, here’s more Ruber!



Have a great day, y’all! And stay tuned for those Godzilla OTs I promised. Or maybe you’ll just get more Ruber. Or maybe both. “Godzilla vs. Ruber”? Sure, that has potential.

