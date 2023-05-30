Jeopardy! recap for Tue., May 30

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Nathan, a C-17 loadmaster, found Alex hard to recognize without the mustache;

Ilhana, an investment associate, had access to Lollapalooza meet-and-greets; and

Diandra, a technical writer, has tried maple taffy. Diandra is a two-day champ with winnings of $15,700.

Jeopardy!

AUTHORS’ FIRST NOVELS // THE YEAR THAT WAS // THE BAND’S SONGS TELL A STORY // FRUITY RHYME TIME // “M.C.” // HAMMER

DD1 – $600 – THE YEAR THAT WAS – William Lloyd Garrison published the last issue of the liberator, saying his “vocation as an abolitionist is ended” (Diandra doubled to $800.)

Scores at first break: Diandra $2,000, Ilhana $2,800, Nathan $2,200.

Scores going into DJ: Diandra $2,000, Ilhana $6,800, Nathan $2,600.

Double Jeopardy!

MOUNTAINS // CZECH IT OUT! // SCIENTISTS // CAT BREEDS // DISNEY ENDINGS // MIDDLE “G”

DD2 – $1,200 – CAT BREEDS – This place associated with a tiger subspecies is also the name of a beautiful cat breed (Nathan added $1,356 to his total of $7,400 vs. $8,400 for Ilhana.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SCIENTISTS – For his work on vibrations & sound, Ernst Chladni is known as the father of this science (Ilhana added $5,000 to her score of $15,600 vs. $10,756 for Nathan.)

Nathan took a slim lead with a correct response to DD2, but it was all Ilhana from that point, as she scored on DD3 and just missed putting the game away into FJ at $21,000 vs. $10,756 for Nathan and $7,200 for Diandra.

Final Jeopardy!

LITERARY GROUPS – Windermere, Thirlmere & Grasmere are 3 of the sites that helped give a 19th century literary group this name

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Ilhana dropped $600 to win with $20,400.

Final scores: Diandra $1, Ilhana $20,400, Nathan $7,011.

Odds and ends

FJ wagering strategy: By betting $3,745, Nathan gave himself no chance to win if Ilhana made the expected small wager from the lead. The percentage play for Nathan there would have been to go all-in or very close to it.

That’s before our time: No one knew the band whose songs include “One of These Nights” and “I Can’t Tell You Why” is Eagles.

Mayim’s musings: Going into the second break, she told us the show would continue, “…but first a word from our sponsors”, a phrase which has a delightfully old-timey feel to it, like it should be followed by a cigarette ad.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is 1865? DD2 – What is Bengal? DD3 – What are acoustics? FJ – Who are Lake Poets?

