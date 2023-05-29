The Replacements Song Tournament: Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Songs Match 1: “Unsatisfied” (30) vs “I Don’t Know” (1)

Match 2: “Skyway” (21) vs. “Takin’ a Ride” (7)

Match 3: “I Will Dare” (32) vs. “Seen Your Video” (5)

Match 4: “Little Mascara” (17) vs. “Waitress in the Sky” (14)

Match 5: “Bastards of Young” (26) vs. “Answering Machine” (11)

Match 6: “Favorite Thing” (23) vs. “We’re Comin’ Out” (6)

Match 7: “Left of the Dial” (23) vs. “Here Comes a Regular” (10)

Match 8: “Achin’ to Be” (17) vs. “Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out” (12)

Match 9: “Androgynous” (29) vs. “I.O.U.” (4)

Match 10: “Never Mind” (16) vs. “Talent Show” (15)

Match 11: “Can’t Hardly Wait” (Pleased to Meet Me version) (24) vs. “Can’t Hardly Wait” (Tim sessions version, on the Nothing for All compilation) (8)

Match 12: “Hold My Life” (17) vs. “Swingin Party” (16) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Match 13: “Alex Chilton” (29) vs. “I’ll Be You” (5)

Match 14: “Color Me Impressed” (23) vs. “We’ll Inherit the Earth” (6)

Match 15: “Kiss Me on the Bus” (30) vs. “Black Diamond” (4)

Match 16: “Within Your Reach” (18) vs. “The Ledge” (14) [collapse]

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Never Mind” (16) in a very close match with “Talent Show” (15)

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – ” Swingin Party” (16) in a tiebroken match with “Hold My Life” (17)

Biggest beatdown – “Unsatisfied” (29) beat “I Don’t Know” (1) by a whopping 28 votes.

