The Sex Blender Day Thread (May 29, 2023)

Drone Rock Records is a UK micro-label which specialises in, well, drone rock exclusively on vinyl. They’re great if you’re interested in sprawling psychedelic instrumental rock, of which Sex Blender are a pretty awesome example.

Hailing from L’viv, Ukraine, their music contains “a mix of motoric, drone, blues, oriental, dub, post rock, metal and classic rock”. Check them out over on their Bandcamp page!

Take care of yourselves today everyone, and if you’ve got the day off thanks to various holidays around the world, go outside and enjoy the (hopefully) warm weather!

