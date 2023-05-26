Jeopardy! recap for Fri., May 26

Introducing today’s contestants:

Alice, a political scientist & researcher, wanted to be a horse when she grew up;

Diandra, a technical writer, belatedly found out she’s an identical twin; and

Jesse, an accounting director, has rescue dogs Butter and Biscuit, formerly Sadie and Benzi. Jesse is a one-day champ with winnings of $24,810.

Jeopardy!

THAT’S ADORABLE // SPANISH PROFESSIONS // FOOD STUFF // AMERICA IN THE 1700s // CURSES! BASEBALL! // RESEARCH

DD1 (video) – $800 – THAT’S ADORABLE – The scientific name of one species of sloth includes didactylus, meaning this, part of its common name (Alice lost $1,500 from her third-place score of $1,800.)

Scores at first break: Jesse $2,800, Diandra $2,000, Alice $800.

Scores going into DJ: Jesse $5,400, Diandra $4,600, Alice -$300.

Double Jeopardy!

WORLD CITIES // YOU JUST MADE THAT STUFF UP // QUOTES // THE BOOK CHARACTER DOES THINGS // TECHNOLOGY // “REE” SEARCH

DD2 – $1,600 – YOU JUST MADE THAT STUFF UP – It’s the very hard-to-get substance that causes humans to set up shop on Pandora (Jesse added $4,000 to his total of $7,400 vs. $9,400 for Diandra.)

DD3 – $1,600 – TECHNOLOGY – This Elon Musk company says it aims “to design a fully implantable, cosmetically invisible brain-computer interface (Jesse dropped $4,000 from his score of $12,600 vs. $9,400 for Diandra.)

Jesse took the lead from Diandra on DD2, then quickly gave it back to her by missing DD3. But it was Alice who managed to come out slightly on top into FJ at $8,900 vs. $8,600 for Jesse and $7,800 for Diandra.

Final Jeopardy!

GROUPS IN HISTORY – The third-most famous group that invaded Britain in the 5th century, they gave their name to the continental part of Denmark

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Diandra wisely made the smallest wager of $4,501 and took the win when her opponents both went big. Diandra’s victory was worth $3,299.

Final scores: Jesse $0, Diandra $3,299, Alice $599.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could provide the final two words in the Thoreau quote, “The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation”.

Clue selection strategy: Five of the six $400 clues in DJ were chosen while both DDs remained on the board.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is two-toed? DD2 – What is unobtanium? DD3 – What is Neuralink? FJ – Who are Jutes?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...