Friday New Music 5/26

Five Two Six thats what the day is (where we are). It’s Friday and here’s some new music.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— AJJ – Disposable Everything

— Al Green – Call Me (Vinyl Reissue)

— Alex Anwandter – El diablo en el cuerpo

— Alex Pester – Better Days

— Arlo Parks – My Soft Machine

— Asher White – New Excellent Woman

— The Barnestormers (Jimmy Barnes, Jools Holland, Chris Cheney, Slim Jim Phantom & Kevin Shirley) – The Barnstormers

— Bayonne – Temporary Time

— Big Words – Nightmares of a Stardom Dream

— Black Country, New Road – Live at Bush Hall (Physical Release)

— Boy & Bear – Boy & Bear

— Calexico – Feast of Wire (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Carry the Torch – Delusion

— The Champs – III (Reissue)

— Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco Redux

— Chenayder – Blue Oblivion EP

— Clark – Sus Dog

— CLOAK – Black Flame Eternal

— d4vd – Petals to Thorns EP

— Daniel Blumberg – GUT

— The Dirty Nil – Free Rein to Passions

— Drew McDowall – Lamina

— Eliades Ochoa (of Buena Vista Social Club) – Guajiro

— The Exploding Hearts – Guitar Romantic (Expanded & Remastered)

— Eydís Evensen – The Light

— Fishbone – Fishbone EP

— FMB DZ – P Rock Baby

— FRIDGE (feat. Kieran Hebden of Four Tet) – Happiness – Anniversary Edition

— The Fucking Champs – III

— GHÖSH – PRISMASSIVE EP

— Gia Margaret – Romantic Piano

— Harold Land – Damisi (Vinyl Reissue)

— Herbie Hancock – The New Standard (Vinyl Reissue)

— HiTech – DÉTWAT

— IMMORTAL – War Against All

— Incendiary – Change the Way You Think About Pain

— Izzy Camina – ANG3L NUMB3RS EP

— JAAW – Supercluster

— Joe Perry (of Aerosmith) – Switzerland Manifesto MKII

— Joni Void – Parallax Error

— KayCyy – TW2052 EP

— Kari Faux – REAL B*TCHES DON’T DIE!

— Kassa Overall – Animals

— Kassi Valazza – Kassi Valazza

— Kevin Morby – More Photographs (A Continuum)

— Khamari – A Brief Nirvana

— Kieli – From Summer to Spring

— Kings Never Die – All the Rats

— Kool & The Gang – People Just Wanna Have Fun

— Laila Biali – Your Requests, Volume 1

— Larkhall – And You Were: Say You’re With Me Reworked

— Legion of the Damned – The Poison Chalice

— Les Lullies – Mauvaise Foi

— Lil Durk – Almost Healed

— Lucy Dacus – Historian (Vinyl Reissue)

— Matchbox Twenty – Where the Light Goes

— Matthew Herbert x London Contemporary Orchestra – The Horse

— Metal Church – Congregation of Annihilation

— Mike Oldfield – Tubular Bell (50th Anniversary Edition)

— Miranda and the Beat – Miranda and the Beat

— Miya Folick – Roach

— The Mon (Urlo of Ufomammut) – Eye

— Monaleo – Where The Flowers Don’t Die

— Moneybagg Yo – Hard to Love

— Nas – The Lost Tapes (Vinyl Reissue)

— nascar aloe – HEY ASSHOLE! EP

— Nonso Amadi – When It Blooms

— Oceanlord – Kingdom Cold

— The Orielles – The Goyt Method EP

— quickly, quickly – Easy Listening EP

— The Ramona Flowers – Hey You EP

— Ray Barretto – Que Viva La Música (Vinyl Reissue)

— Shirley Collins – Archangel Hill

— Shy, Low – Babylonica EP

— Simply Red – Time

— Sirenia – 1977

— The Sisterhood – Gift (Reissue)

— SOM – FAITH EP

— sophie meiers – shine__space EP

— Soundwalk Collective – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

— Sparks – The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte

— Steely Dan – Countdown to Ecstasy (Vinyl Reissue)

— Stimmerman – Undertaking

— Struck – Freak Frequency

— Suicide – A Way of Life (35th Anniversary Edition)

— $uicideboy$ – Yin Yang Tapes: Winter Season (1989-1990) EP

— Swervedriver – Petroleum Spirit Daze EP (Reissue)

— Tame Impala – Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set

— Taylor Swift – Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)

— Tito Puente – Mambo Diablo (Vinyl Reissue)

— Twin Princess – Blood Moon

— Tyler Posey – UNRAVEL

— Various Artists – Nuclear War: A Tribute to Sun Ra: Volume 1

— Versus The World (feat. members of Lagwagon and Good Riddance) – The Bastards Live Forever

— Vonavibe – Bleed to Life

— Water From Your Eyes – Everyone’s Crushed

— Wayne Shorter – Footprints Live! (Vinyl Reissue)

— Wolf Eyes – Dreams In Splattered Lines

