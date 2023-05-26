Friday New Music 5/26

Five Two Six thats what the day is (where we are). It’s Friday and here’s some new music.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— AJJ – Disposable Everything
— Al Green – Call Me (Vinyl Reissue)
— Alex Anwandter – El diablo en el cuerpo
— Alex Pester – Better Days
— Arlo Parks – My Soft Machine
— Asher White – New Excellent Woman
— The Barnestormers (Jimmy Barnes, Jools Holland, Chris Cheney, Slim Jim Phantom & Kevin Shirley) – The Barnstormers
— Bayonne – Temporary Time
— Big Words – Nightmares of a Stardom Dream
— Black Country, New Road – Live at Bush Hall (Physical Release)
— Boy & Bear – Boy & Bear
— Calexico – Feast of Wire (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Carry the Torch – Delusion
— The Champs – III (Reissue)
— Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco Redux
— Chenayder – Blue Oblivion EP
— Clark – Sus Dog
— CLOAK – Black Flame Eternal
— d4vd – Petals to Thorns EP
— Daniel Blumberg – GUT
— The Dirty Nil – Free Rein to Passions
— Drew McDowall – Lamina
— Eliades Ochoa (of Buena Vista Social Club) – Guajiro
— The Exploding Hearts – Guitar Romantic (Expanded & Remastered)
— Eydís Evensen – The Light
— Fishbone – Fishbone EP
— FMB DZ – P Rock Baby
— FRIDGE (feat. Kieran Hebden of Four Tet) – Happiness – Anniversary Edition
— The Fucking Champs – III
— GHÖSH – PRISMASSIVE EP
— Gia Margaret – Romantic Piano
— Harold Land – Damisi (Vinyl Reissue)
— Herbie Hancock – The New Standard (Vinyl Reissue)
— HiTech – DÉTWAT
— IMMORTAL – War Against All
— Incendiary – Change the Way You Think About Pain
— Izzy Camina – ANG3L NUMB3RS EP
— JAAW – Supercluster
— Joe Perry (of Aerosmith) – Switzerland Manifesto MKII
— Joni Void – Parallax Error
— KayCyy – TW2052 EP
— Kari Faux – REAL B*TCHES DON’T DIE!
— Kassa Overall – Animals
— Kassi Valazza – Kassi Valazza
— Kevin Morby – More Photographs (A Continuum)
— Khamari – A Brief Nirvana
— Kieli – From Summer to Spring
— Kings Never Die – All the Rats
— Kool & The Gang – People Just Wanna Have Fun
— Laila Biali – Your Requests, Volume 1
— Larkhall – And You Were: Say You’re With Me Reworked
— Legion of the Damned – The Poison Chalice
— Les Lullies – Mauvaise Foi
— Lil Durk – Almost Healed
— Lucy Dacus – Historian (Vinyl Reissue)
— Matchbox Twenty – Where the Light Goes
— Matthew Herbert x London Contemporary Orchestra – The Horse
— Metal Church – Congregation of Annihilation
— Mike Oldfield – Tubular Bell (50th Anniversary Edition)
— Miranda and the Beat – Miranda and the Beat
— Miya Folick – Roach
— The Mon (Urlo of Ufomammut) – Eye
— Monaleo – Where The Flowers Don’t Die
— Moneybagg Yo – Hard to Love
— Nas – The Lost Tapes (Vinyl Reissue)
— nascar aloe – HEY ASSHOLE! EP
— Nonso Amadi – When It Blooms
— Oceanlord – Kingdom Cold
— The Orielles – The Goyt Method EP
— quickly, quickly – Easy Listening EP
— The Ramona Flowers – Hey You EP
— Ray Barretto – Que Viva La Música (Vinyl Reissue)
— Shirley Collins – Archangel Hill
— Shy, Low – Babylonica EP
— Simply Red – Time
— Sirenia – 1977
— The Sisterhood – Gift (Reissue)
— SOM – FAITH EP
— sophie meiers – shine__space EP
— Soundwalk Collective – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
— Sparks – The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte
— Steely Dan – Countdown to Ecstasy (Vinyl Reissue)
— Stimmerman – Undertaking
— Struck – Freak Frequency
— Suicide – A Way of Life (35th Anniversary Edition)
— $uicideboy$ – Yin Yang Tapes: Winter Season (1989-1990) EP
— Swervedriver – Petroleum Spirit Daze EP (Reissue)
— Tame Impala – Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set
— Taylor Swift – Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)
— Tito Puente – Mambo Diablo (Vinyl Reissue)
— Twin Princess – Blood Moon
— Tyler Posey – UNRAVEL
— Various Artists – Nuclear War: A Tribute to Sun Ra: Volume 1
— Versus The World (feat. members of Lagwagon and Good Riddance) – The Bastards Live Forever
— Vonavibe – Bleed to Life
— Water From Your Eyes – Everyone’s Crushed
— Wayne Shorter – Footprints Live! (Vinyl Reissue)
— Wolf Eyes – Dreams In Splattered Lines