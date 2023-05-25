The Avocado Parenting Thread is Doing Activities!

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

>> The Bivalent Covid booster has been approved in the US for kids 6 months to 5 years. Need help finding one? Check out this crowd-sourced spreadsheet (and add to it if you can): here!

This week, let’s talk about Activities.

Lots of ways to go with this one. What are some good kid-friendly activities you do as a family? What are some activities your kid(s) are into? What are some activities they’d like to get into that maybe you’re not a fan of, or you can’t afford or are otherwise impractical? What are some activities you’d like them to do that they’re not as into?

Upcoming Topics

In no particular order unless someone requests one first. Please add suggestions if you have any.

Friends

Language/Reading

Going out in Public







