Today’s contestants are:

Megan, a library assistant, handicaps the Oscars;

Jesse, an accounting director, had a Disney wedding; and

Ed, a planning technician, has cookie sheets for excess magnets. Ed is a one-day champ with winnings of $7,999.

Jeopardy!

COASTAL WATERS // FLAG TERMINOLOGY // UP IN THE AIRLINE // NUMERICAL WORDS & PHRASES // OUR RETURNING CHAMPION // A DOCTOR FROM CHICAGO, ILLINOIS

DD1 – $1,000 – OUR RETURNING CHAMPION – This man had the astronomical luck of being honored twice with a New York ticker tape parade, in 1962 & 1998 (Jesse lost $1,000 from his score of $2,600.)

Scores at first break: Ed $2,200, Jesse $1,600, Megan $600.

Scores going into DJ: Ed $5,600, Jesse $2,800, Megan $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

GALACTIC VACATIONS // SHAKESPEARE & HIS WORLD // EURO COINS // MUSIC OF THE MONTH // POLITICIANS // CROSSWORD CLUES “V”

DD2 – $2,000 – SHAKESPEARE & HIS WORLD – If you were part of this “earthy” group taking in a play at the Globe Theatre, you paid the lowest amount to stand in the pit & watch (Megan dropped $2,000 from her third-place total of $3,400.)

DD3 – $2,000 – POLITICIANS – He talked about being a Vietnam vet, 5-term senator & Secretary of State in the memoir “Every Day is Extra” (Jesse added $4,000 to his score of $5,600 vs. $9,200 for Ed.

Jesse took a small lead over Ed with a correct response on DD3 and managed to hold it into FJ with $14,800 vs. $12,400 for Ed and $6,200 for Megan.

Final Jeopardy!

ASIA – Trained as an engineer, premier Li Peng championed this in 1992; it would ultimately displace over a million people

Everyone was correct on FJ. Jesse added $10,001 to win with $24,801.

Final scores: Ed $14,801, Jesse $24,801, Megan $1,200.

Odds and ends

Numerical no-gos: The players didn’t get the number associated with the basic income tax form (1040) or the number of the “Get Smart” agent that also means to get rid of someone (86).

FJ wagering strategy: By betting just $1,200, Megan’s only chance to win was if both opponents missed FJ and Ed made a big wagering error (which he did not). The percentage play for Megan would have been to go all-in and hope for the best.

Jeopardy! rule book: The acceptance of “Florence” for a clue about the performer with “the Machine” indicates that if the person’s first name only is used in the name of a musical group, and the clue wants the name of that performer, just the first name is enough.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Glenn? DD2 – What are groundlings? DD3 – Who is Kerry? FJ – What is Three Gorges Dam?

