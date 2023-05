Hello and Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Fantagraphics Comics

A short and simple discussion – which comics/graphic novels from the Fantagraphics imprint are your favorite and why?

Which ones would you recommend?

Hope you have a great Memorial Day Weekend and thanks for stopping by to Chat!

