Tabletop Thread (5/24/23)

Today let’s talk about indie games, and one of the real boons to indie games out there, Kickstarter. It’s one of the few places indie authors can get their games made and it’s been a real boon to the smaller more offbeat ideas that aren’t big enough to get published. From supplements to existing games (there’s a TON of D&D 5e related content) to new and unique (solo journaling games etc) there’s a lot of stuff on Kickstarter to bring to your table. Let’s talk what you’ve seen, bought or looked at lately!

And as always, this is a place to talk all things tabletop gaming.

