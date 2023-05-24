Jeopardy! recap for Wed., May 24

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Joyce, a retired lawyer, who you might recognize from a 1960s diaper commercial;

Ed, a planning technician, was warned by a Beefeater, “mind your laces, lad!”; and

Lynn, a retired museum educator, got Mother’s Day wishes from Desmond Tutu. Lynn is a one-day champ with winnings of $11,800.

Jeopardy!

THANKS A MILLION // AFRICA // CON MUST GO // TEACHING: SOME ANAGRAMS // STATE OF THE UNION // THAT’S A WRAP, EVERYBODY!

DD1 – $800 – AFRICA – When the British held Ghana as a colony, it was known as this due to the vast riches the region held (Lynn lost $1,200 from her score of $1,800.)

Scores at first break: Lynn $800, Ed $600, Joyce $3,600.

Scores going into DJ: Lynn $3,200, Ed $0, Joyce $5,600.

Double Jeopardy!

THESE BROS ARE LIT // SCIENCE // TRAIN-ING DAY // OVERLAPS // TO THE FORT! // I AM “D.B.”

DD2 – $1,200 – TO THE FORT! – Now a city, it was founded in 1849 as a military outpost & named for a commander for the U.S. Army in Texas (Lynn dropped $2,000 from her total of $5,200 vs. $7,600 for Joyce.)

DD3 – $1,200 – SCIENCE – It’s the measure of the size of the seismic waves generated by an earthquake; Charles Richter invented one way to measure it (Ed lost $1,600 from his score of $4,400 vs. $7,600 for Joyce.)

All the DDs were missed in this game, and Joyce didn’t find any of them, so in this case it worked to her advantage as she led into FJ at $10,800 vs. $10,400 for Ed and $6,400 for Lynn.

Final Jeopardy!

CLASSICAL MUSIC – When the opera “Lohengrin” premiered in 1850, this man, a future in-law of the composer, was the conductor

For the second straight game, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Ed made the smallest wager of $2,401 and came away with the win at $7,999.

Final scores: Lynn $1,400, Ed $7,999, Joyce $300.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Starting the clue with “We can verify” didn’t lead the players to the word that begins with “con” and ends with a place where lawyers work, “confirm”.

Judging the producers: In the anagram category, the top-row clue was a video, and they never displayed the letters that needed to be rearranged to the home audience until the correct response was given. It they don’t show the letters, the anagram part becomes virtually useless.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Gold Coast? DD2 – What is Fort Worth? DD3 – What is magnitude? FJ – Who was Liszt?

