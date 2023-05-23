Writing Discussion Thread – Editing

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion topic: Editing

You’ve banged out some words, now it’s time to fix it and make it readable. Do you edit as you go along, or wait until the end? Do you have a trusted friend who can check for typos?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...