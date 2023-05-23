Jeopardy! recap for Tue., May 23

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Lynn, a retired museum educator, is a winner at cornhole;

Joe, a policy communications manager, has an exhausting, joyful baby boy; and

Ben, a philosophy professor, is knowledgeable about food ethics. Ben is an nine-day champ with winnings of $252,600.

Jeopardy!

AVIATION // SUPER BOWL WINNERS BY QUARTERBACK // ANIMALS IN LITERATURE // HISTORICAL HODGEPODGE // “G”-RATED WORDS // YOU’RE SO SHELLFISH

DD1 – $600 – HISTORICAL HODGEPODGE – Though Geneva is pretty low as Swiss cities go, a Cold War meeting there was the first one called this top-level type (Ben lost $4,200 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Ben $3,800, Danny $600, Lynn $400.

Scores going into DJ: Ben $7,200, Danny $1,600, Lynn $1,000.

Double Jeopardy!

A CENTURY OF TIME MAGAZINE COVERS // TV SITCOMS BY FAMILY // A COUNTRY BY ANY OTHER NAME // MEDICINE // THE JUDGMENT OF PARIS // ENDS WITH A SILENT CONSONANT

DD2 – $1,200 – MEDICINE – Blood pressure that’s higher in the doctor’s office than at home is referred to as this colorful type of hypertension (Lynn took first place by adding $3,000 to her total of $7,200 vs. $7,200 for Ben.)

DD3 – $1,600 – A COUNTRY BY ANY OTHER NAME – In 2022 it changed its official name, adding 2 dots over the “U” & changing the final “ey” to “iye” (Ben dropped $3,000 from his score of $11,200 vs. $11,600 for Lynn.)

Ben had a solid lead after round one despite missing DD1. Lynn started FJ with a strong run to take first, but Ben came back to show the way into FJ at $17,400 vs. $14,800 for Lynn and $2,400 for Danny.

Final Jeopardy!

SHAKESPEARE’S CHARACTERS – Both of the names of these 2 lovers in a Shakespeare play come from Latin words for “blessed”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ as Ben’s response was slightly off. Lynn only bet $3,000 while Ben went big, so Lynn prevailed with $11,800.

Final scores: Ben $5,199, Danny $1,000, Lynn $11,800.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In a category about TV families, a clue’s hint that character Mike Baxter was “outnumbered by his wife & 3 daughters” didn’t lead the players to “Last Man Standing”.

Jeopardy! rule book: If Ben had left off the last letter in his FJ response, it likely would have been accepted, as it would be pronounced the same way as if it was spelled correctly.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is summit? DD2 – What is white coat hypertension? DD3 – What is Turkey? FJ – Who are Beatrice and Benedick? (Ben wrote “Beatrice and Benedict”).

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...