The Steely Dune Day Thread

♫ Before the fall, when they still just called him Paul, when he’d never even met a Harkonnen… ♫

Okay, so I realize that the moment has passed for Steely Dan, and that Dune is at an ebb though it will surely flow again soon. But I came up with the idea for this mashup — a Duneized version of the classic cover art for Steely Dan’s album Aja, and decided to jump on the next open OT header:

Very surprising possible fun fact: While doing some font research — the “aja” replaced above by “chani” is probably handwritten — I learned that the original cover was designed by Phil Hartman. Yes, that Phil Hartman, RIP. Or was it? The liner notes credit the design to Patricia Mitsui and Geoff Western. A minor mystery, it seems.

And now the classic edition of Gurney Halleck will play us into Monday…

