Fast X Vroom Vrooms To Box Office Win

The weekend totals for May 19th through May 21st, 2023 estimates are in.
1.) Fast X (Uni) 4,046 theaters Fri $28M, Sat $22.2M, Sun $16.8M 3-day $67M/Wk 1
2.) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Dis) 4,450 theaters Fri $8.3M Sat $14M Sun $10.4M 3-day $32.7M (-47%), Total $267.2M/Wk 3
3) Super Mario Bros (Uni) 3,540 (-260) theaters, Fri $2.25M Sat $4.45M Sun 3-day $9.8M (-22%) Total $549.2M/Wk 7
4) Book Club: Next Chapter (Foc) 3,513 (+5) theaters Fri $900K Sat $1.2M Sun $900K 3-day $3M (-55%) Total $13.1M/Wk 2
5) Evil Dead Rise (NL) 2,173 (-648) theaters, Fri $685K Sat $1M Sun $715K 3-day $2.4M (-35%) Total $64.1M/Wk 5
6) John Wick Chapter 4 (LG) 1,312 (-301) theaters Fri $330K Sat $600K Sun $400K, 3-day $1.33M (-36%), Total $185.3M/Wk 9
7) Are You There God?…(LG) 1,668 (-697) theaters, Fri $330 Sat $600K Sun $400K, 3-day $1.3M (-48%) Total $18.6M /Wk 3
8) Hypnotic (Ketchup) 1,733 (-385) theaters, Fri $240K Sat $370K Sun $275K 3-day $885K (-63%) Total $4.1M/Wk 2
9) Blackberry (IFC) 595 (-75) theaters Fri $155K Sat $225K Sun $155K 3 day $535K (+9%) Total $1.2M/Wk 2
10) Dungeons & Dragons...(Par/eOne) 511 (-423) theaters Fri $104K Sat $178K Sun $108K 3-day $390K (-51%) Total $92.8M/Wk 8