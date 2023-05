Sorry, guys. I was gonna do something for the 25th anniversary of the universally beloved summer blockbuster Godzilla today, but alas, WordPress is refusing to work on my laptop. So the “Godzilla Day Thread Stomps onto Taco Bell” fun will have to wait.

In the meantime, here’s a dumb joke I made for the occasion…

Have a great day, y’all! And you will still get Godzilla goodness from me! That’s a promise, not a threat.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...