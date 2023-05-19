Job Rants Thread – 5/19/2023 – Open Table

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Nothing from me, this week. Got stuff what needs doing that hasn’t been getting done. Sadly, have yet to get a bite from any modeling agencies after last week; but, as far as I’m concerned, that’s their loss.

Anyhoozen, be on your merry ranting way, and I’ll see you all, next week.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, a safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: If you have the time to do it, then do it. It will mean more time for everything else, later.

