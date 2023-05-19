Jeopardy! recap for Fri., May 19

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Chris, a teacher, had Jeopardy! National College Champion Jaskaran Singh in his debate class;

Erica, a stay-at-home mom, likes eating her son’s snacks; and

Ben, a philosophy professor, is an ultimate frisbee champion. Ben is a seven-day champ with winnings of $213,000.

Jeopardy!

SOME OF THE 10 COMMANDMENTS // ON A FIRST-NAME BASIS WITH BOOZE // HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! // THOSE BALLS HAVE “I”s // MULTIPLE MEANINGS // GATES

DD1 – $600 – THOSE BALLS HAVE “I”s – In addition to its volleyballs, this company has been making the official NFL football since 1941 (Ben doubled to $8,000.)

Scores at first break: Ben $3,400, Erica $2,000, Chris -$200.

Scores going into DJ: Ben $10.400, Erica $3,600, Chris $1,400.

Double Jeopardy!

SWEET 1616 // LITERARY MISMATCHES // THE HUMAN BODY // HIP-HOP NAMES // ANAGRAMS // GAITS

DD2 – $1,600 – SWEET 1616 – This navigator explored the Canadian bay that alliteratively bears his name (Ben had a different idea of what a key word in the clue was going for and lost $4,000 from his total of $11,200 vs. $3,600 for Erica.)

DD3 – $1,200 – LITERARY MISMATCHES – Nora Ephron’s novel about the end of a marriage bemoans “mysteries like…neuritis, neuralgia, acid indigestion &” this title condition (Ben dropped $6,000 from his score of $13,600 vs. $4,400 for Erica.)

Ben had a tough time of it here, missing both DDs in DJ, but once again his opponents never mounted a rally, so Ben was still comfortably ahead into FJ at $12,400 vs. $4,800 for Erica and $3,400 for Chris.

Final Jeopardy!

THE USA – People going north on this route say they’re traveling “GAME”, an acronym regarding their beginning & ending points

Everyone was correct on FJ. Ben completed his eighth straight runaway, adding $2,400 to win with $14,800 for an eight-day total of $227,800.

Final scores: Ben $14,800, Erica $9,600, Chris $6,699.

Triple Stumper of the day: Chris and Erica couldn’t quite nail down the name of Monty Python’s Ministry of Silly Walks.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Wilson? (Ben had incorrectly guessed Wilson for a previous clue in the category.) DD2 – Who was Baffin? (Ben said Henry Hudson.) DD3 – What is “Heartburn”? FJ – What is the Appalachian Trail?

