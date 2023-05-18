Jeopardy! recap for Thur., May 18

Today’s contestants are:

Kristen, a physician, had a small wedding on a beach in Mexico;

John, a legislative technical specialist, is from a large but sparsely-populated part of Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador; and

Ben, a philosophy professor, saw his inherited watch on “Antiques Roadshow”. Ben is a six-day champ with winnings of $182,000.

Jeopardy!

ON A VISIT TO THE STATE CAPITAL // RESTAURANTS // MAGAZINES // THE ARTS // THE WORLD OF HANNA-BARBERA // BEFORE & ACTOR

DD1 – $1,000 – THE ARTS – Psychoanalysts used drawings by this painter in his own therapy sessions from 1939 to 1941 (Ben dropped $1,800 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Ben $3,000, John $1,000, Kristen $1,600.

Scores going into DJ: Ben $7,800, John $1,600, Kristen $1,000.

Double Jeopardy!

INTERNATIONAL MOVIES? // FLAGS OF SPANISH-SPEAKING NATIONS // ORGANIZATIONS // IT ALL STARTS WITH “U” // HISTORY // REPEATS ITSELF

DD2 – $1,200 – ORGANIZATIONS – As the 1st president to address this group, Truman said we can’t afford “a leisurely attack on prejudice & discrimination” (Ben added $4,000 from his total of $17,800 vs. $1,000 for Kristen.)

DD3 – $1,200 – REPEATS ITSELF – In an Ian Fleming tale, the title vehicle makes these 4 sounds after it is started for the first time (Ben added $800 to his score of $26,200 vs. $3,600 for John.)

Similar to yesterday’s game, after missing the opening DD it was all Ben, taking both DDs in DJ and scoring another very easy win, entering FJ at $31,000 vs. $4,600 for Kristen and $4,400 for John.

Final Jeopardy!

BILLBOARD NO. 1 HITS – Billy Joel said, “I think the one time I didn’t write the music” before the lyrics was for this 1989 hit, “and I think it shows”

Ben and John were correct on FJ. Ben chose not to try for a huge score, wagering $0 and standing pat at $31,000 for a seven-day total of $213,000.

Final scores: Ben $31,000, John $4,601, Kristen $4,401.

Pop culture problems: In BEFORE & ACTOR, no one knew the star of TV’s “Gidget” that’s worth three points in football is “Sally Field goal”, or in a category about Hanna-Barbera, could name the mountain lion who says “Heavens to Murgatroyd”, Snagglepuss.

One more thing: After Ben correctly responded to a BEFORE & ACTOR clue with “Sharon Stone Age”, he pondered if she was in “The Flintstones”, which was the subject of a previous clue. “Sharon Stone” was a character in the 1994 live-action “Flintstones” movie, played by Halle Berry.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Pollack? DD2 – What is NAACP? DD3 – What is “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”? FJ – What is “We Didn’t Start the Fire”?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...