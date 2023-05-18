Comic Book Chat -Comics and GNs you Discovered During the Shutdown

Good afternoon and Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

This was a topic that was on my mind recently and I wanted to try to broach the subject as maturely as possible without reopening old wounds or causing any stress or sadness.

Back in 2020, we had a lot of time on our hands and we tried to fill the hours as best we could. My routine while I was at home was to eat breakfast, make coffee, and read comics before starting my day.

I had the opportunity to catch up on my read pile and I was curious about what comics or graphic novels you discovered during the shutdown.

As always, Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

Dont forget to check out the Weekly Comics Thread and The Iron Age Podcast!

