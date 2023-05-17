The Book Nook Buys Blindly (5/17)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

While the saying says we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, sometimes we just can’t help ourselves. Similarly we often fall for a book simply because of its similarities to other books you enjoyed, or even because it’s blurbed by an author you admire. Hence this week’s prompt: What are the things (the cover art, the genre, plot summaries, blurbs, other aspects) that make you blindly buy a book?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...