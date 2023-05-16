Writing Discussion Thread #3 – Writer’s Block Solutions

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion topic: Writer’s Block

Okay, you have some free time and you want to write, but…nothing’s coming out. Maybe you’re on a deadline or maybe you’re just frustrated with yourself. How do you deal with it?

Any easy fixes, or do you just wait it out?

