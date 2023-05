Had a wonderful re-charge in the mountains by myself. But now I want a nap. Dammit.

Let’s just summarize the Durham thusly:

John Durham proved almost nothing Republicans and Trump said he would. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 15, 2023

Rudy is in deep shit.

The allegations of sexual assault and harassment are horrifying enough, but the suit also makes a wide range of other allegations: That Rudy was selling pardons for $2 million a piece (and sharing proceedings with Trump), that he urged her to refuse to cooperate with the FBI, etc — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 15, 2023

Also this:

I’ll be interested to see how Durham argues that there was no predication in the Russia probe when the DOJ’s OIG found the opposite AND a Republican-led Senate Intel Committee found that Trump’s campaign manager was, in fact, in frequent contact with a Russian intel officer 🤔 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 15, 2023

There’s my three. I gotta go take Hammy for a walk. Peace out y’all, do you thing in a kind and cool manner. Keep it between the lines. Hit up a mod if you see things getting McSquirrely.

