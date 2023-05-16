The Creative Endeavors Thread Skates This Week

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Skating a bit this week; a lot going on but not much has changed since the last couple of posts. A lot of ideas banging around my brain and trying to square everything with the nicer weather and growing opportunities for getting out and about. One big positive is that I think I’ve finally squared Workplace Energy 2023 (TM) with a schedule that includes both creative work and exercise. So I’m pretty stoked right now, personally, and looking forward to my New Orleans-inclusive vacation that starts Saturday evening.

(I think that might actually be a ray, not a skate, but eh).

How’s your work going?

