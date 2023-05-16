Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 256 (Part 5 of 8)

Part 4 Results

Spoiler Sonic Mania Ruby Delusions (Eggman Boss 1) 10 3 Cadence of Hyrule Gerudo Desert (Peaceful) Frog Fractions 2 My Heart Divided 8 5 Streets of Rage 4 Main Theme [Yuzo Koshiro] Celeste Farewell 11 1 Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Sky Tower OMORI White Surf Style 6 5 7 This Is the Police 2 Careless Love Grandia 2 HD Granasaber 4 8 Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Defiler of Taboos Pyre Knights Of The Sea 6 7 OMORI Chill CD (Lost at a Sleepover Cover) The Messenger: Picnic Panic Impact Zone (Surf) 6 7 Risk of Rain 2 The Rain Formerly Known as Purple Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares Truth, Beauty And Hatred 7 6 OMORI Devilish CD (World’s End Valentine Cover) Celeste First Steps 9 3 Hollow Knight Hornet Paper Mario: The Origami King Thrills At Night 7* 7 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(LEUCINE)- [Yoshimi Kudo] Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Root and Rise 7* 7 OMORI World’s End Valentine 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Go Sentinels, Go! [Mitsuhiro Kaneda] 7 5 Celeste Reflection (Center of the Earth Mix) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bloody Tears / Monster Dance 6 8 Lethal League Blaze Ain’t Nothin’ Like A Funky Beat Paradise Killer Ego 24-7 7 6 Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment The Lonely Parapet 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim EDGE OF THE FUTURE [Hitoshi Sakimoto] 4 8 Slipstream Neon Delivery Part Time UFO Treasure Island – Boss 9 2 Grandia 2 HD Have Faith in Yourself [collapse]

It’s the top 256! Every song here has killed before, and half will kill again! That’s the power of division and murder.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Wednesday, May 17th at 9:00AM Pacific

