Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Scores 2nd Box Office Win

The weekend totals for May 5th through May 8th, 2023 estimates are in.

1) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (Dis) 4,450 theaters, Fri $15.7M (-67%) Sat $26.3M Sun $18.5M 3-day $60.5M (-49%), Total $213.2M/Wk 2

2.) Super Mario Bros Movie (Ill/Uni) 3,800 (-109) theaters, Fri $2.99M (-30%) Sat $5.59M Sun $4.4M 3-day $13M (-30%), Total $535.9M/Wk 6

3.) Book Club: Next Chapter (Foc) 3,508 theaters Fri $2.1M Sat $2M Sun $2.35M 3-day $6.5M/Wk 1

4.) Evil Dead Rise (NL) 2,821 (-215) theaters, Fri $1.1M (-35%) Sat $1.6M Sun $978K 3-day $3.7M (-37%) Total $60.1M/Wk 4

5.) Are There God?…(LG) 2,359 (-984) theaters, Fri $508K (-43%), Sat $906,6K Sun $1.08M 3 day $2.5M (-22%) total $16.4M/ Wk 3

6.) Hypnotic (Ketch) 2,118 theaters, Fri $940K, 3-day $2.3M/Wk 1

7.) John Wick: Chapter 4 (LG) 1,613 (-45) theaters, Fri $478K (-20%),Sat $876K, Sun $570K 3-day $1.93M (-21%), Total $182.9M/Wk 8

8.) Love Again (Sony) 2,703 theaters, Fri $385K (-60%) Sat $540K Sun $625K 3-day $1.55M (-35%) Total $5M/Wk 2

9.) Air (Amazon) 1,210 (-422) theaters,Fri $223k (-42%), Sat $343K Sun $309K 3-day $875K (-37%), Total $51.7M/Wk 6

10.) Dungeons & Dragons (Par/eOne) 934 (-817) theaters, Fri $212K Sat $331K Sun $197K 3-day $740K (-45%), Total $92.1M/Wk 7

10) Blackberry (IFC) 450 theaters Friday $473K, 3-day $740K/Wk 1

