Disco Songs Tournament Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 3 Results

Match 1: Diana Ross – “I’m Coming Out” (42) vs Hot Chocolate – “You Sexy Thing” (10)

Match 2: Chic – “Le Freak” (34) vs. Bee Gees – “You Should Be Dancing” (13)

Match 3: Bee Gees – “Stayin’ Alive” (35) vs. The Trammps – “Disco Inferno” (19)

Match 4: Thelma Houston – “Don’t Leave Me This Way” (27) vs. Lipps Inc. – “Funkytown” (21)

Match 5: Gloria Gaynor – “I Will Survive” (42) vs. Chaka Khan – “I’m Every Woman” (7)

Match 6: KC and the Sunshine Band – “Get Down Tonight” (27) vs. ABBA – “Dancing Queen” (24)

Match 7: Donna Summer – “I Feel Love” (33) vs. Michael Jackson – “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” (19)

Match 8: Earth, Wind & Fire – “September” (29) vs. Blondie – “Heart of Glass” (22)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – Both Thelma Houston – “Don’t Leave Me This Way” (27) and KC and the Sunshine Band – “Get Down Tonight” (27) in very close matches against and Lipps Inc. – “Funkytown” (21) and ABBA – “Dancing Queen” (24) (also the song with the most votes to be eliminated) respectivrly

Biggest beatdown – Both Gloria Gaynor – “I Will Survive” (41) beat Chaka Khan – “I’m Every Woman” (6) respectively by a whopping 35 votes.

Voting end 16 May, 10 PM EDT

