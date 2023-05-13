Oh, No! Not the Beast Day Thread!

“(Oh, No! Not) The Beast Day” is a 1973 single by Marsha Hunt. If you haven’t heard it, it’s a slab of heavy, uncut funk guaranteed to make anyone in the general vicinity of where it happens to be playing cooler by proxy.

In addition to releasing several albums and over a dozen singles during the sixties and seventies, Hunt is an accomplished actress, novelist, editor, activist and former model. She has also written three volumes of autobiography, including a frank account of her experience as a breast cancer sufferer. Hunt is featured in the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. D.C.

Have a Funky Day Thread, Avocado!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...