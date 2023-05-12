Friday new music 5/12/

Listen to Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished it rules. DevilDriver still a thing
— 2nd Face – utOpium
— The Acacia Strain – failure will follow
— The Acacia Strain – Step Into the Light
— Alfie Firmin – Absentee
— Alison Goldfrapp – The Love Invention
— The Amity Affliction – Not Without My Ghosts
— Ane Brun – Songs 2013 – 2023
— Animal Collective – Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished (Reissue)
— Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy Solo Sessions
— A R I Z O N A – A R I Z O N A
— Armin van Buuren – A State of Trance 2023
— Bailey Zimmerman – Religiously. The Album.
— BC Camplight – The Last Rotation of Earth
— Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Zakir Hussain feat. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak
— Belinda Carlisle – Kismet EP
— Bohannons – Night Construction
— Bruce Cockburn – O Sun O Moon
— Cattle Decapitation – Terrasite
— Charlie Hall (of The War on Drugs) – Invisible Ink
— Charlotte Cornfield – Could Have Done Anything
— Chloe Gallardo – Defamator
— Chuck Strangers – Boys & Girls EP
— The Courettes – Boom! Dynamite (An Introduction To The Fabulous Courettes)
— Daft Punk – Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition)
— DevilDriver – Dealing With Demons Vol. II
— Dropkick Murphys – Okemah Rising
— Duskwood – The Last Voyage
— Eluvium – (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality
— Esben & The Witch – Hold Sacred
— Exitium – Imperitous March For Abysmal Glory
— Fatoumata Diawara – London Ko
— Feral Family – PLAYTEST EP
— George Birge – Mind On You
— girli – why am i like this?? EP
— Godsnake – Eye For an Eye
— Harriet – The Outcome
— Heem – From the Cradle to the Game
— Hot Mulligan – Why Would I Watch
— Iguana Death Cult – Echo Palace
— Island of Love – Island of Love
— James Ellis Ford (of Simian Mobile Disco) – The Hum
— Janka Stucky – Ascend Ascend: Janaka Stucky Live In Seattle With Lori Goldston
— JasonMartin (FKA Problem) and Harry Fraud – Family Tree
— Jeff Carson – 448
— Jeffrey Silverstein – Western Sky Music
— Johnny Polonsky – Rise of the Rebel Angels
— Kesmar – Always Chasing Rainbows
— Ky – Power is the Pharmacy
— Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
— Libby Rodenbough (of Mipso) – Between the Blades
— Little Hurt – Lovely Hours
— LP Giobbi – Light Places
— Lucy Liyou – Dog Dreams (개꿈)
— Madison McFerrin – I Hope You Can Forgive Me
— Memorials – Music For Film: Tramps! & Women Against The Bomb
— Mike Gordon (of Phish) – Flying Games
— Moby – Resound NYC
— Nat & Alex Wolff – Table for Two
— Nighthawk – Prowler
— NIKI – Nicole: Live at the Wiltern
— Oval – Romantiq
— Overmono – Good Lies
— Pap Chanel – Paptivities
— Parker McCollum – Never Enough
— Parker Millsap – Wilderness Within You
— Pete Francis (of Dispatch) – PTRN SKY!
— R. Stevie Moore – On Earth
— Rahill – Flowers At Your Feet
— Rick Astley – Hold Me In Your Arms (Deluxe Edition)
— The Rocker Summer – SHADOWKASTERS
— The Rough & Tumble – Only This Far
— Roxy Gordon – Crazy Horse Never Died (Reissue)
— Run-DMC – Tougher Than Letter (Vinyl Reissue)
— sadeyes – Glitchy EP
— Sam Zalta (of Bambara) – Memento Mori
— Savannah Conley – Playing the Part of You is Me
— Scott Weiland – 12 Bar Blues (Digital Deluxe Edition)
— Seán Barna – An Evening At Marci Park
— Soft Cell – Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret…And Other Stories: Live
— Suarasama – Timeline (Reissue)
— Sub Focus – Evolve
— $uicideboy$ – Yin Yang Tapes: Summer Season (1989-1990) EP
— Symphony Orchestra (Max Turnbull & Michael Rault) – Radiant Music
— Tears for Fears – The Hurting (40th Anniversary Edition)
— Teri Gender Bender – CATSPEAK EP
— These Were Wires – These Were Wires (Reissue)
— Various Artists (feat. Celine Dion) – Love Again (Soundtrack From the Motion Picture)
— Veil of Maya – [m]other
— Victoria Anthony – New Disaster
— WAR – The Remixes EP
— waveform* – Antarctica
— Wila Frank – Black Cloud