Friday new music 5/12/

Listen to Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished it rules. DevilDriver still a thing

— 2nd Face – utOpium

— The Acacia Strain – failure will follow

— The Acacia Strain – Step Into the Light

— Alfie Firmin – Absentee

— Alison Goldfrapp – The Love Invention

— The Amity Affliction – Not Without My Ghosts

— Ane Brun – Songs 2013 – 2023

— Animal Collective – Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished (Reissue)

— Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy Solo Sessions

— A R I Z O N A – A R I Z O N A

— Armin van Buuren – A State of Trance 2023

— Bailey Zimmerman – Religiously. The Album.

— BC Camplight – The Last Rotation of Earth

— Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Zakir Hussain feat. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak

— Belinda Carlisle – Kismet EP

— Bohannons – Night Construction

— Bruce Cockburn – O Sun O Moon

— Cattle Decapitation – Terrasite

— Charlie Hall (of The War on Drugs) – Invisible Ink

— Charlotte Cornfield – Could Have Done Anything

— Chloe Gallardo – Defamator

— Chuck Strangers – Boys & Girls EP

— The Courettes – Boom! Dynamite (An Introduction To The Fabulous Courettes)

— Daft Punk – Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition)

— DevilDriver – Dealing With Demons Vol. II

— Dropkick Murphys – Okemah Rising

— Duskwood – The Last Voyage

— Eluvium – (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality

— Esben & The Witch – Hold Sacred

— Exitium – Imperitous March For Abysmal Glory

— Fatoumata Diawara – London Ko

— Feral Family – PLAYTEST EP

— George Birge – Mind On You

— girli – why am i like this?? EP

— Godsnake – Eye For an Eye

— Harriet – The Outcome

— Heem – From the Cradle to the Game

— Hot Mulligan – Why Would I Watch

— Iguana Death Cult – Echo Palace

— Island of Love – Island of Love

— James Ellis Ford (of Simian Mobile Disco) – The Hum

— Janka Stucky – Ascend Ascend: Janaka Stucky Live In Seattle With Lori Goldston

— JasonMartin (FKA Problem) and Harry Fraud – Family Tree

— Jeff Carson – 448

— Jeffrey Silverstein – Western Sky Music

— Johnny Polonsky – Rise of the Rebel Angels

— Kesmar – Always Chasing Rainbows

— Ky – Power is the Pharmacy

— Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle

— Libby Rodenbough (of Mipso) – Between the Blades

— Little Hurt – Lovely Hours

— LP Giobbi – Light Places

— Lucy Liyou – Dog Dreams (개꿈)

— Madison McFerrin – I Hope You Can Forgive Me

— Memorials – Music For Film: Tramps! & Women Against The Bomb

— Mike Gordon (of Phish) – Flying Games

— Moby – Resound NYC

— Nat & Alex Wolff – Table for Two

— Nighthawk – Prowler

— NIKI – Nicole: Live at the Wiltern

— Oval – Romantiq

— Overmono – Good Lies

— Pap Chanel – Paptivities

— Parker McCollum – Never Enough

— Parker Millsap – Wilderness Within You

— Pete Francis (of Dispatch) – PTRN SKY!

— R. Stevie Moore – On Earth

— Rahill – Flowers At Your Feet

— Rick Astley – Hold Me In Your Arms (Deluxe Edition)

— The Rocker Summer – SHADOWKASTERS

— The Rough & Tumble – Only This Far

— Roxy Gordon – Crazy Horse Never Died (Reissue)

— Run-DMC – Tougher Than Letter (Vinyl Reissue)

— sadeyes – Glitchy EP

— Sam Zalta (of Bambara) – Memento Mori

— Savannah Conley – Playing the Part of You is Me

— Scott Weiland – 12 Bar Blues (Digital Deluxe Edition)

— Seán Barna – An Evening At Marci Park

— Soft Cell – Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret…And Other Stories: Live

— Suarasama – Timeline (Reissue)

— Sub Focus – Evolve

— $uicideboy$ – Yin Yang Tapes: Summer Season (1989-1990) EP

— Symphony Orchestra (Max Turnbull & Michael Rault) – Radiant Music

— Tears for Fears – The Hurting (40th Anniversary Edition)

— Teri Gender Bender – CATSPEAK EP

— These Were Wires – These Were Wires (Reissue)

— Various Artists (feat. Celine Dion) – Love Again (Soundtrack From the Motion Picture)

— Veil of Maya – [m]other

— Victoria Anthony – New Disaster

— WAR – The Remixes EP

— waveform* – Antarctica

— Wila Frank – Black Cloud

